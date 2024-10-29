Worried Starlink Won't Work On Cell Phones Indoors? SpaceX Engineer Clears The Air

Starlink will allow connectivity for cellphones even when it is in a pocket and facing away from the satellites or within a Tesla vehicle, SpaceX executive Benjamin Longmier said on Monday.

What Happened: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said late last week that cell phones will work “anywhere” with Starlink, thereby removing dead zones.

Longmier took to social media X on Monday to explain that the CEO meant anywhere to include the indoors.

“I do most of my testing inside and my dinner table. It's near a window,” Longmier, who is Senior Director of Satellite Engineering at SpaceX, said. “SpaceX DTC (direct-to-cell) also works in a pocket facing away from the sat, and inside a Tesla.”

Why It Matters: Certain satellites in Starlink constellation have direct to cell capabilities, allowing them to act like a cell tower in space. Earlier this month, the satellites enabled emergency SMS in areas affected by Hurricane Milton.

SpaceX is now looking to enable texting via Starlink satellites, starting later this year, and providing light data in 2025. The company is also looking to enable voice call services with the satellites next year.

SpaceX has partnered with multiple cellular providers across the globe including T-Mobile in the U.S. In September, Musk said that T-Mobile US Inc. subscribers in the U.S. will get direct to mobile phone internet with the help of Starlink satellites first and other telecom service providers later.

"We are starting off working with one carrier in each country, but ultimately hope to serve all carriers," Musk then said.

