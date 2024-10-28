Why Carnival Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Carnival Corp CCL shares surged 4.9% to $21.94 on Monday as crude oil prices plummeted more than 6%, bringing prices near levels last seen in early October.

This drop, spurred by geopolitical developments in the Middle East, is a welcome development for Carnival and other major cruise operators, whose profitability is tightly linked to fuel costs.

Lower oil prices translate directly into reduced operating expenses, providing a boost to Carnival's financial outlook and lifting investor sentiment.

What Happened: The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil fell to approximately $67 per barrel, a steep drop that marks one of the most significant one-day declines since mid-2022. This downturn followed targeted airstrikes by Israeli forces on Iranian military facilities, which avoided Iran's oil infrastructure and thereby averted a larger crisis in oil supply.

The controlled nature of Israel's response has been interpreted as a sign that the risk of further regional disruption to oil supplies is limited, easing concerns over a potential oil price spike that could have impacted the broader travel and leisure industry.

For Carnival, the timing of this decrease in fuel prices is particularly favorable. The company, one of the largest cruise operators globally, has been grappling with higher fuel costs that had been eroding its post-pandemic recovery margins.

As of its most recent earnings report, Carnival reported substantial fuel expenses that weighed on its operating profits, highlighting fuel as one of the cruise industry's most significant expenses after labor costs.

With fuel comprising a significant portion of the company’s operating costs, any sustained reduction in oil prices directly improves the company’s cost structure and bottom line.

Additionally, lower fuel prices help Carnival allocate more resources toward its debt-reduction strategy and customer experience enhancements without compromising profitability.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CCL has a 52-week high of $22.39 and a 52-week low of $11.10.

