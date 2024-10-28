Why Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Stock Is Exploding Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd MAXN shares are trading higher by 15.8% to $6.61 during Monday’s session. The company announced changes to its CFO position.

What To Know: Maxeon Solar Technologies has appointed Dimitri Hu as its new CFO, with Ken Olson, the current interim CFO, transitioning to Deputy CFO.

The company says Hu brings extensive leadership experience, previously serving in key financial and executive roles at TCL Industries, where he led various strategic initiatives, including restructuring TCL Smart Home Appliances as Chairman.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MAXN has a 52-week high of $779.99 and a 52-week low of $4.98.