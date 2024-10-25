Why Intel Stock Is Rising

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading higher by 3.67% to $23.16 during Friday’s session after the company unveiled plans for an initial investment exceeding $28 billion to establish semiconductor factories in Licking County, Ohio.

The company says this initiative is part of Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy, aimed at bolstering production capabilities to meet the skyrocketing demand for advanced semiconductors crucial for the next generation of technology products.

What To Know: Intel says the announcement represents the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history and is expected to create approximately 3,000 permanent jobs at Intel, alongside an additional 7,000 construction jobs during the factory build-out phase.

Beyond the immediate job creation, Intel emphasized this investment will support tens of thousands of long-term jobs across an ecosystem of suppliers and partners.

The investment meanwhile appears to be strategically timed to capitalize on the booming semiconductor market, which is witnessing unprecedented demand driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

This strategy also aligns with the company's vision of enhancing its manufacturing footprint in the United States, thereby reducing reliance on overseas production and strengthening supply chain resilience.

Read Also: MicroStrategy Pushes Higher As BlackRock Buys In, But Peter Schiff Sees A Crash Ahead

How To Buy INTC Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Intel – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Intel, which is trading at $23.04 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 4.34 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, INTC has a 52-week high of $51.28 and a 52-week low of $18.51.