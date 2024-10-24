Kamala Harris' Economic Policies 'More Robust, More Sustainable,' Says Nobel Winning Economist Daren Acemoglu As He Is Endorses Vice President With 22 Others

Daron Acemoglu, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, announced on Thursday that he, along with 22 other Nobel laureates, has endorsed Kamala Harris for the U.S. presidency.

What Happened: This endorsement highlights their belief in Harris’ economic policies, which they predict will lead to stronger and more equitable economic growth. Acemoglu shared this news on X on Wednesday, emphasizing the collective support for Harris’s economic agenda.

The letter, signed by more than half of the living U.S. recipients of the Nobel Prize in economics, describes Harris’s economic plan as “vastly superior” to that of former President Donald Trump. The economists argue that Harris’s policies will enhance the nation’s health, investment, sustainability, and employment opportunities.

I and twenty-two other Nobel economists signed a letter endorsing Kamala Harris for President.



We believe Harris's policies will result in a stronger economic performance, with economic growth that is more robust, more sustainable, and more equitable.https://t.co/y7DPaDw8IS — Daron Acemoglu (@DAcemogluMIT) October 23, 2024

The letter obtained by CNN included a criticism of Trump’s economic agenda as counterproductive, contrasting it with Harris’s approach, which they believe will foster a more sustainable and equitable economic environment.

Why It Matters: The endorsement by Acemoglu and other Nobel economists underscores the significance of economic policy in the upcoming election. Recently, Steve Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Inc., expressed confidence that the U.S. would avoid a recession regardless of whether Donald Trump or Harris wins. Schwarzman noted that both candidates have proposed policies aimed at stimulating economic growth.

Furthermore, a survey conducted earlier in October indicated that economists expect higher inflation and deficits under Trump’s policies compared to Harris’s. This survey reflects the ongoing debate about the economic implications of each candidate’s policies.

