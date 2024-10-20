Trump's Rally Hits a Sour Note: Audio Woes And Frustrations In Detroit

During a rally in Detroit, Donald Trump greeted a packed audience after a 17-minute audio malfunction prevented him from speaking.

This incident marked the second time a week that a Trump rally faced disruption, a notable concern as the campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris enters its final days, reported NBC News.

Recent polling suggests the race is tightly contested, making these missteps particularly impactful.

During the audio outage, Trump roamed the stage, interacting with technical staff and attendees, but refrained from mingling with the crowd. When the sound was restored, he did not hold back his frustration.

“I won’t pay the bill for this stupid company,” he declared, blaming the unnamed audio provider for the disruption, NBC News added.

He further threatened, “If it goes out again, I’ll sue the a– off that company.”

Also Read: Harris Clings To Narrow National Lead As Trump Gains Ground

Despite the setback, the rally continued for another hour. However, Trump struggled to shake off the initial audio problems, lamenting that he had to “scream” to make himself heard, even after the system was back up and running.

In a lighter moment, Trump jokingly expressed his desire for Michigan Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers to join him on stage, but quipped that he didn’t want Rogers to speak from the “crappy” microphone. Ultimately, Rogers did not make an appearance alongside Trump.

As the campaign enters its final weeks, these audio failures serve as a reminder of the challenges faced on the trail, especially in such a crucial political landscape.

Read Next: