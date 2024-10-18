What's Going On With Netflix Shares Friday?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares are moving higher on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected 2024 third-quarter fiscal earnings on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: The streaming giant reported adjusted EPS of $5.40, beating analysts estimate of $5.12. Sales grew 15% year over year to $9.82 billion, beating analysts estimate of $9.76 billion.

The company also saw a 14.4% rise in global streaming paid memberships.

The company also provided a regional breakdown of its revenue. Sales in the United States and Canada as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose by 16% year-over-year. Revenue from Latin America increased by 9%, while the Asia-Pacific region saw the strongest growth, with a 19% year-over-year increase.

In its letter to shareholders, the company said, “Engagement, our best proxy for member happiness, remains healthy. Through the first three quarters of 2024, view hours per member amongst owner households (the clearest view of engagement trends post the introduction of paid sharing) increased year over year.”

Guidance: For the 2024 fourth quarter, Netflix sees EPS of $4.23 and revenue of $10.12 billion. Netflix’s guidance for revenue for the full 2024 fiscal year stands at $38.9 billion and the company anticipates between $43 billion and $44 billion in revenue for the 2025 fiscal year.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

NFLX Price Action: At the time of writing, Netflix stock is moving 10.5% higher at $759.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

