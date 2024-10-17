Why Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Shares Are Trading Lower

Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR shares are trading lower by 6.05% to $19.27 during Thursday’s session. The company earlier commenced its public offering of common stock.

What To Know: The company announced the pricing of its public offering of 4.41 million shares at $17.00 per share. The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 661,800 shares.

The offering, expected to close on October 18, will raise approximately $75 million before expenses and commissions.

Piper Sandler & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are managing the offering. Capricor says the company plans to use the funds for product development, manufacturing, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

