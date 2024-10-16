What's Going On With Nokia Stock?

Nokia Oyj NOK shares are trading higher by 1.25% to $4.46 Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday’s pre-market session.

Additionally, per Reuters, Nokia is in exclusive negotiations with Bharti Airtel, one of India’s largest telecom companies, for a multi-billion-dollar 5G contract.

This suggests a promising opportunity that could significantly boost Nokia’s revenue and market position in the 5G sector. However, the situation is complicated in that Airtel is also in discussions with Samsung for 5G equipment, Reuters reports.

Why This Matters: The fact that Airtel is exploring options with another major vendor like Samsung introduces uncertainty. Investors might see this as a potential risk, where Nokia could either secure a major deal or lose part of it to a competitor. If Samsung captures a substantial portion of the contract or if negotiations with Nokia fall through, it could negatively impact investor confidence.

Additionally, 5G contracts are seen as key drivers for telecom equipment providers like Nokia, given the global push for next-generation networks. This means that news related to such contracts, especially involving large telecom operators in growing markets like India, is closely monitored.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NOK has a 52-week high of $4.52 and a 52-week low of $2.94.