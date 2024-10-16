Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Campaign For Trump In Pennsylvania, Asks Attendees To Support Free Speech: 'There's No Attendance Fee'

Tesla Inc. CEO and billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would give “a series of talks” through Pennsylvania starting from Wednesday night through Monday, as part of his campaigning for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as the election draws closer.

What Happened: “There is no attendance fee to attend the talks,” Musk said.

“You just need to have signed our petition (on the America PAC website) supporting free speech & right to bear arms & have voted in this election,” the Tesla CEO wrote. “To clarify, you need have voted in Pennsylvania.”

Musk also reshared a post by America PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC founded by the billionaire.

Tomorrow night through Monday, I will be giving a series of talks throughout Pennsylvania.



If you'd like to attend one of my talks, there's no attendance fee. You just need to have signed our petition supporting free speech & right to bear arms & have voted in this election. https://t.co/2cjdY7oPtB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk officially endorsed Trump in July after a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania. The billionaire also attended a Trump campaign event in Pennsylvania earlier this month and termed the election a "must-win situation" for Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed his intent to set up a government efficiency commission led by Musk if elected President. The commission will be tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the federal government and recommending reforms, Trump said in September.

According to a report from Reuters on Tuesday, Musk gave around $75 million to America PAC in a span of three months from July to September for canvassing voters.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock