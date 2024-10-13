Trump Slamming Harris With Increasingly Sharp And Personal Attacks

Donald Trump has recently launched a series of personal attacks against Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Last week Trump commenced his verbal onslaught on Harris, labeling her as a “dummy” following her appearance on ABC’s The View.

The former president’s derogatory remarks continued throughout the week, with him comparing Harris’s interviews to the sound of a vacuum and dubbing her “grossly incompetent.”

Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump said that Harris was "dumber than hell."

Trump’s strategy, according to GOP strategist Ford O’Connell, seems to be to depict Harris as unfit for the presidency. However, this approach has caused unease among some Republicans who suggest that Trump should concentrate on Harris’s political record instead.

According to a report by The Hill, Democrats, on the other hand, argue that Trump’s continuous insults could potentially alienate moderate and independent voters.

Jesse Lee, a former official in the Obama and Biden White House, said, “When you see these insults that have a kind of petty feeling to them, it really reinforces what people like least about Trump.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive campaign, which also includes attacks on Haitian migrants and the city of Detroit, comes at a time when recent polls suggest a close race between him and Harris for the upcoming election.

Harris, for her part, has dismissed Trump’s personal attacks, urging Americans not to let adversaries “turn your strength into a weakness.”

While Trump’s strategy may appeal to a certain demographic, the potential risk of alienating a significant voter base could be a cause for concern.

As the election draws closer, it remains to be seen how this approach will impact the former president’s campaign and the voters’ perception of him.

