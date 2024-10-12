Elon Musk's SpaceX To Offer Starlink Service For Free To Hurricane Helene And Hurricane Milton Victims Through Year-End

In a bid to aid disaster recovery, Elon Musk's SpaceX will offer Starlink satellite internet service for free to those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Hurricane Milton until the end of the year.

What Happened: On Thursday, the official Starlink Twitter account posted, “For those impacted by Hurricanes Helene or Milton, Starlink service is now free through the end of the year to help with response and recovery efforts.”

This move comes after SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS received temporary authorization from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide direct-to-cell service via Starlink satellites in areas impacted by the hurricanes.

For those impacted by Hurricanes Helene or Milton, Starlink service is now free through the end of the year to help with response and recovery efforts → https://t.co/fUko3xSviJ pic.twitter.com/vEaGPavsFz — Starlink (@Starlink) October 11, 2024

See Also: Chinese Hackers Breach AT&T, Verizon Networks In Major Wiretap Data Theft Putting US National Security At Risk

Earlier in the month, SpaceX CEO Musk had announced a system update to allow all Starlink satellite systems in the affected areas to operate irrespective of payment.

This was in response to a user’s request to make Starlink services free for 30 days to aid relief activities.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The free service from Starlink is expected to significantly aid the response and recovery efforts in the regions affected by the hurricanes. The satellites will enable residents in these areas to send text messages, contact 911, or receive emergency alerts.

This move follows the recent activation of Direct-to-Cell coverage by Starlink and T-Mobile to provide emergency alerts in areas affected by Hurricane Helene and Florida, which was in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Starlink’s free service is a significant step in leveraging technology to aid disaster management and recovery efforts, demonstrating the potential of satellite systems in providing critical communication services during emergencies.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock