Airbus Announces 85 New Orders, Pointers Show Air India Is Purchaser: Report

For September 2024, Airbus SE EADSY reported 50 deliveries and 235 gross orders, including 85 from an undisclosed buyer.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Airbus received an order for 85 planes from Air India Ltd., which consisted of 75 A320neo single-aisle aircraft and 10 A350 wide-body jets, as mentioned by the source.

As of 2024, Airbus has delivered 497 aircraft, with 667 gross orders and 648 net orders recorded from January to September. Additionally, the company delivered 36 A350 aircraft during this period.

In February 2023, Air India announced the purchase of 470 aircraft, including 250 from Airbus, marking the largest commercial aviation deal then. The order included 140 A320neo, 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft, 34 A350-1000, and six A350-900 wide-body jets.

Tata Group-owned Air India is in the middle of a merger. Renowned philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on Oct. 9.

Price Action: EADSY shares closed 0.52% higher at $34.86 on Wednesday.

Image by VanderWolf via Shutterstock