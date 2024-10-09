Taylor Swift Donates $5M Toward Hurricane Recovery: 'Contribution Will Help Communities Rebuild'

Pop icon Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to Feeding America to support their disaster relief initiatives in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

What Happened: Feeding America announced Swift’s substantial contribution on Wednesday. The funds are earmarked for relief efforts in communities impacted by the recent hurricanes.

Feeding America’s CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, expressed gratitude for Swift’s donation, stating it will “help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”

Screenshot From Instagram Account of Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot

The announcement of Swift’s donation came just hours before Hurricane Milton was predicted to hit the west coast of the Florida peninsula. The storm is expected to bring historic storm surges, heavy rainfall, and record-breaking flash and urban flooding, reported The Hill.

Feeding America has been actively involved in recovery efforts since Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage to Southern states less than two weeks ago. The organization has dispatched 140 truckloads of relief supplies to 11 food banks in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Why It Matters: Swift’s donation comes at a crucial time as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Milton, the second hurricane to hit the state in less than two weeks. Evacuation orders are in place for multiple Florida counties, with officials issuing dire warnings for those who choose to stay home.

According to analysts, sectors including insurance, regional banks, fitness centers, utilities, hospitals, and theme parks could be negatively impacted by Hurricane Milton. The storm is predicted to have a significant impact on Florida’s most populous areas, including the Tampa Bay area.

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs estimates that Hurricane Milton could cause an adverse impact of $150 million to $200 million on Walt Disney World's Parks and experiences in the current quarter. This potential loss is primarily attributed to the expected drop in domestic attendance at Walt Disney World, with projections now suggesting a 6% year-over-year decline in attendance growth, compared to an earlier estimate of a 2% decline.

