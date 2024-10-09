Why Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Stock Is Up 50% Today

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc IKT shares are trading higher by 31.1% to $1.56 during Wednesday’s session after the company announced the pricing of an approximately $110 million private placement financing.

What Else: Inhibikase says the funds will support a Phase 2b trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and general corporate needs. Led by Soleus Capital and joined by investors such as Sands Capital and Blackstone, the deal involves the sale of common stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying Series A-1 and B-1 warrants.

As part of the transaction, two board members will resign, and four new directors, including Roberto Bellini and Amit Munshi, will join. Bellini will become the independent chair. The placement is set to close on October 21, with Jefferies as the lead placement agent.

How To Buy IKT Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Inhibikase Therapeutics



In the the case of Inhibikase Therapeutics, which is trading at $1.59 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 62.89 shares of stock.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, IKT has a 52-week high of $3.82 and a 52-week low of $0.79.