Trump's Teen Granddaughter Poses With Cybertruck For Homecoming Weekend As Tesla CEO Elon Musk And Former President's Ties Deepen

Former President Donald Trump‘s 17-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump posed with a Cybertruck for her high school homecoming celebration on Instagram as ties between Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Trump deepen.

What Happened: “Homecoming weekend,” Kai Trump wrote while sharing pictures with the stainless steel vehicle. While one of the pictures shows Kai driving the truck, another shows her posing in front of the vehicle with friends.

“Cool,” Musk wrote on social media platform X about Kai’s photos with the truck.

Cool — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk officially endorsed Trump in July after a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania. The billionaire also attended a Trump campaign event in Pennsylvania earlier this month and termed the election a “must-win situation” for Trump.

The CEO is planning more campaigning for Trump in the state, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the effort.

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed his intent to set up a government efficiency commission led by Musk if elected President. The commission will be tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the federal government and recommending reforms, Trump said in September.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock