Tesla Advises Owners To Fully Charge EVs At Home As Hurricane Milton Approaches, Plans Mobile Superchargers For Aftermath

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA instructed its vehicle owners to charge their electric vehicles fully at home before Hurricane Milton hits the Florida peninsula while adding that it will dedicate its efforts to deploying mobile superchargers after the hurricane.

What Happened: Tesla said in a post on social media platform X that the company will deploy mobile superchargers after the hurricane to help its vehicle owners. The company said these superchargers would be powered by its batteries called Megapacks. Each Megapack unit can store over 3.9 MWh of energy.

In addition to deploying mobile superchargers, the company will also focus on restoration of the supercharger network, it said.

Charging preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton:



→ If charging at home, charge to 100%.



→ Live status and availability of Superchargers are in the vehicle's touchscreen or the Tesla App.



→ Access types for other EVs are on the Find Us map. https://t.co/KieRhYZAeG



→… — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 7, 2024

Prepare In Advance: Tesla has recommended its vehicle owners charge their EVs fully if charging at home ahead of the storm.

It also added that the working status and availability of superchargers when on the move can be accessed on the vehicle’s touchscreen or the Tesla App.

Why It Matters: Hurricane Milton is now approaching Florida’s west coast. It is expected to make landfall late Wednesday near Tampa as a Category 3 storm before moving toward the Atlantic Ocean.

“Evacuations and other preparations should be completed tonight. Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida,” the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday while also warning of devastating hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall.

