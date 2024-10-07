Trump's Niece Says Potential 2nd Term For Ex-President Will Be Focused On Revenge: 'If Given The Power, He Will Have His Vengeance'

Mary Trump, a psychologist and niece of former president Donald Trump, on Sunday, weighed in on what her uncle could do in retribution if he were to be elected for a second term.

What Happened: Donald Trump’s second term will be focused on revenue against his perceived political enemies, both foreign and domestic, and against groups such as immigrants, judges and juries that dared to hold him accountable, those who have not proven to be sufficiently loyal to him and anybody who has opposed him from the beginning, said Mary Trump in a substack post.

Benzinga has reached out to Trump’s team for its thoughts on the post.

“The prospect that such people will end up being prosecuted, imprisoned, or deported is very real,” Mary Trump said. Although the threat seems insane and unbelievable to many, “if given the power, he will have his vengeance,” she added.

The psychologist said her uncle and his inner circle will get started by first firing, “non-partisan civil servants, and hiring in their stead people who will pledge their loyalty to him, not the Constitution or the United States.”

“Proven loyalists and sycophants will be appointed to key positions throughout the federal government, from the FBI Director to the 93 U.S. attorneys and assistant attorneys general ‘who help enforce federal law, an expanse that encompasses I.R.S. tax rules, Treasury Department sanctions against oligarchs and governments, antitrust cases and air and water regulations from the E.P.A.'” she added.

Mary Trump stated that once Trump loyalists secure key positions, they could begin taking actions that, at first, the other branches of government would be unable to halt. Congress does not have a direct role to play in criminal cases, she said.

The judiciary will also be dominated by Donald Trump’s “sycophants and enablers,” she said, adding that this was evident from the actions of Judge Aileen Cannon, and the super-majority on the Supreme Court, which granted him presidential immunity.

“Donald Trump is a fascist and he and the Republican Party have put this country on a path towards fascism,” Mary Trump said. “If he gets back into power, he will care nothing about governing. All of his energy will be dedicated to grifting and revenge,” she added.

Why It’s Important: Vice President Kamala Harris may have created some excitement after she replaced President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. This is evident from the Democratic candidate pushing ahead with a slight lead after the race was running neck-on-neck or with a slight edge for Donald Trump when Biden was running.

Harris is also widely believed to have won the only televised presidential debate held last month.

That said, Harris’ lead is too tenuous to be called decisive. The polling average, compiled by FiveThirtyEight, shows Harris ahead of Donald Trump by 2.6 points. The difference is within the sampling error of most nationwide polls.

Polymarket shows the odds of a Donald Trump victory at 51% as opposed to 48% for Harris.

