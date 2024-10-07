Y Combinator Partner Slams Elon Musk's Twitter Strategy, Draws Contrast With Jeff Bezos' Business Philosophy: 'Taste Is Not Transferable'

In a critique that pits the business philosophies of tech titans Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk against each other, Y Combinator Group Partner David Lieb has sparked questions over Musk’s management of Twitter, now known as X.

What Happened: Lieb’s comments, posted on the platform itself, challenge the notion that success in one industry guarantees triumph in another, particularly targeting Musk’s approach to social media.

Lieb invoked Amazon.com Inc. founder Bezos’ wisdom, stating, “As Bezos once said, taste is not transferable across domains.” This reference to Bezos, a long-time rival of Musk in both the space and technology sectors, sets the stage for a pointed analysis of Musk’s ventures beyond Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

The Y Combinator partner didn’t pull punches in his assessment of Musk’s performance at Twitter. “Elon’s great taste in electric cars and rockets gives him false confidence on social networks,”

Lieb’s criticism extended beyond Musk’s general approach to the platform, targeting specific features and content strategies. He expressed a theory about the platform’s content curation: “I suspect the team at Twitter intentionally isn’t improving the Following feed so that the For You feed has better metrics.”

This implies a deliberate strategy to push users towards the algorithmically curated “For You” feed, potentially at the expense of user experience and content quality. Lieb didn’t mince words about his personal experience with this feature, stating, “I’m sure my metrics are better on the For You feed, but I really hate it. It’s largely clickbait videos and maga-Elon garbage.”

The reference to “maga-Elon garbage” alludes to perceived political leanings in the content promoted on the platform, touching on the ongoing debate about social media’s role in shaping political discourse.

Lieb’s comments come at a time when Twitter, under Musk’s leadership, has undergone significant changes, including rebranding to X, adjustments to content moderation policies, and alterations to user verification processes. These changes have been met with mixed reactions from users, advertisers, and industry analysts.

As Bezos once said, Taste is not transferable across domains. Elon's great taste in electric cars and rockets gives him false confidence on social networks.



I suspect the team at Twitter intentionally isn't improving the Following feed so that the For You feed has better… — David Lieb (@dflieb) October 6, 2024

See Also: Elon Musk Paid $1 Million For A 1976 Car That Inspired Cybertruck’s Design – Seller Originally Bought It For Just $100 In A Storage Unit Sale

Why It Matters: The criticism from Lieb comes amid a challenging period for Musk’s social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. Recently, X released its first transparency report since Musk’s acquisition, revealing the suspension of 5.3 million accounts and the flagging of 10.6 million posts for rule violations.

Additionally, X has faced a significant decline in user engagement, particularly in the U.K., where active daily users dropped from 8 million to approximately 5.6 million. This decline followed controversial posts by Musk, such as “civil war is inevitable,” leading to a noticeable user exodus to platforms like Bluesky.

Furthermore, Meta Platforms Inc.'s president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, has criticized X as a “tiny” platform that allows unregulated speech, contrasting it with Meta’s platforms.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.