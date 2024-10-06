Trump's Rambling Speeches Spark Renewed Concerns About His Age

In an analysis by The New York Times published over the weekend, Donald Trump‘s speech patterns and cognitive abilities have shown a significant shift, prompting questions about the former president’s mental fitness.

What Happened: Trump’s speeches have become longer, more negative, and less focused. The duration of his rally speeches has almost doubled since 2016, now averaging 82 minutes.

The report also highlighted a 13% increase in the use of absolute terms such as “always” and “never,” which some experts interpret as a sign of advancing age.

Trump’s speeches now contain 32% more negative words than positive ones, a significant increase from 21% in 2016. Furthermore, his use of swear words has spiked by 69% compared to when he first ran for office.

These trends could be indicative of disinhibition, a potential sign of cognitive change, reports the Times.

At 78, Trump is the oldest major-party nominee for president in history. If he wins and completes another term, he would be the oldest president ever at 82 by the time he leaves office.

Despite these changes, Trump maintains that he has passed cognitive tests and dismisses any concerns about his mental fitness.

However, some individuals who have known him for years, such as former Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci, have noticed a change.

“He’s not competing at the level he was competing at eight years ago, no question about it,” Scaramucci, who will be a headline speaker at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, said. “He’s lost a step. He’s lost an ability to put powerful sentences together.”

Trump’s campaign communications director, Steven Cheung, rejected suggestions that the former president has declined with age, describing him as “the strongest and most capable candidate.”

Why It Matters: The change in Trump’s speech patterns could potentially impact his political career, especially considering his age. The increase in negativity and use of absolute terms in his speeches may affect his public image and voter perception.

Furthermore, the observations made by those who have known him for years could potentially influence public opinion.

However, the dismissal of these concerns by Trump’s campaign communications director suggests that the campaign does not view these changes as a significant issue.

