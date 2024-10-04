Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN shares are surging Friday, following the company's announcement to adjust its service offerings in response to new European regulatory requirements.

What To Know: The cryptocurrency exchange disclosed plans to delist certain stablecoins for European Economic Area (EEA) users that do not meet the standards set by the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework. These regulatory changes are expected to be fully implemented by December 2024, marking a significant shift in how stablecoins, digital assets pegged to stable values, will be managed within the region.

MiCA, introduced in 2023, demands strict compliance from stablecoin issuers, including requirements for transparency, liquidity and consumer protection. In line with these upcoming regulations, Coinbase will restrict its services for stablecoins that fall short of MiCA's criteria, demonstrating its proactive approach to regulatory alignment. The exchange has announced that, beginning in November, affected EEA customers will be provided with the option to transition to authorized stablecoins such as Circle's USDC and EURC, which are pegged to the U.S. dollar and the euro, respectively.

In addition to regulatory compliance driving Coinbase's stock movement, broader market conditions also played a role. Crypto-related stocks faced pressure earlier in the week due to a decline in Bitcoin prices, which dipped as geopolitical tensions escalated in the Middle East, specifically reports indicating that Iran could be preparing for a military attack on Israel.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase shares were up $4.56% at $170.59 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

