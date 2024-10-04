Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Releases September Mining Update: Details

TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares are trading lower Friday after the company released its September Bitcoin BTC/USD mining update. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: TeraWulf mined 176 bitcoin in September, marking an average production rate of approximately 5.9 bitcoin per day. The company’s operational self-mining capacity remained at approximately 10.0 EH/s, and the average power cost per bitcoin mined was $35,109 in September.

“During September, TeraWulf mined 176 bitcoin, maintaining an average production rate of approximately 6 bitcoin per day,” said Sean Farrell, Senior Vice President of Operations at TeraWulf. “We are currently implementing large-scale PSU replacements and ventilation upgrades in miner building 3, “MB-3″, to enhance performance as cooler fall temperatures arrive.”

What Else: On Thursday, TeraWulf announced the closing of the sale of its 25% equity interest in the Nautilus facility for a total consideration of approximately $92 million. The company said it plans to reinvest this capital into the construction of the 20 MW CB-1 facility at Lake Mariner.

"This strategic reinvestment strengthens our ongoing initiatives, including the successful completion of our 2 MW ‘WULF Den’ proof-of-concept for WULF Compute, designed for high-density GPU workloads. Construction of CB-1, our 20 MW HPC/AI facility at Lake Mariner, is on track, with completion expected in Q1 2025. We’ve also secured long-lead items for CB-2, a 50 MW AI/HPC facility, to ensure timely completion in early Q2 2025," Farrell said.

WULF Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, TeraWulf shares are down 5.20% at $4.45 at the time of publication Friday.

