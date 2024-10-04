Why Beneficient Stock Is Up Today

Beneficient BENF shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced it has consummated a transaction to increase its permanent equity by $126 million.

The Details:

The previously announced transaction redesignated $126 million of its preferred equity as non-redeemable. As a result of the transaction, which was approved by the company’s founders holding the majority of the preferred equity, Beneficient expects approximately $126 million of temporary equity to be reclassified to permanent equity on its balance sheet as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Beneficient shares are racing higher in Friday's premarket session on heavy trading volume as investors weigh the company's announcement. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Beneficient's stock has a float of only 3.1 million shares and more than 17 million shares have already changed hands on Friday.

BENF Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Beneficient shares are up 59.2% at $1.89 at the time of publication Friday.

