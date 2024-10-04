Trump Tells Dave Ramsey How He Plans To Lower Interest Rates And Inflation: 'The First Thing You Have To Do Is...'

Former President Donald Trump recently shared his economic strategy during an interview with financial expert Dave Ramsey. The conversation, which aired on Friday, centered on addressing inflation and energy policies.

What Happened: In the latest episode of “The Ramsey Show,” Trump stressed the need to reduce energy costs as a means to combat inflation. He stated, “The first thing you have to do is get the energy down.”

Trump believes that lowering energy prices would ease economic pressures and help reduce interest rates.

He criticized the current administration’s energy policies, suggesting they reversed his previous measures. Trump expressed intentions to resume drilling activities, stating, “We are going to drill at a level that you haven’t seen since let’s say four or five years ago.”

Additionally, Trump highlighted the potential of energy resources in Alaska, comparing it to Saudi Arabia. He claimed that under his leadership, the U.S. would have been a leading energy supplier globally.

Why It Matters: Trump’s focus on energy costs as a solution to economic issues is not new. In a previous interview with ABC 15 in Phoenix, he highlighted energy prices as a major factor affecting housing affordability. He promised to significantly reduce these costs, which he sees as a key to alleviating financial burdens.

However, experts have raised concerns about the feasibility of Trump’s energy strategy. While Trump pledges to cut energy costs by half or more, the complexities of global and regional energy markets may hinder such drastic reductions. Factors like weather patterns and global conflicts influence energy prices, which are not easily controlled by policy changes.

Additionally, Trump’s claim that inflation has cost American households $28,000 has been met with skepticism. During a rally in Las Vegas, he reiterated this figure, sparking debate among economists and analysts regarding its accuracy.

