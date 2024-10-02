Why Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock Is Seeing Blue Skies

Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR shares are trading higher by 5.42% to $43.01 during Wednesday’s session after the company announced a $500 million share repurchase program after completing its previous buyback. The company announced a proposed $1 billion offering of senior notes.

What To Know: Caesars announced plans to offer $1 billion in senior notes due 2032 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

The proceeds will be used to redeem, repurchase or tender a portion of the company’s 8.125% senior notes due 2027, as well as to cover related fees and expenses.

Caesars also says the new notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and can only be sold under specific exemptions to institutional buyers and persons outside the United States.

What Else: Investors typically view share repurchase programs favorably as they reduce the number of outstanding shares, potentially boosting earnings per share and increasing the value of remaining shares.

Caesars’ decision to authorize another buyback suggests that the company believes its stock is undervalued and sees an opportunity to enhance shareholder returns.

In the the case of Caesars Entertainment, which is trading at $43.89 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 2.28 shares of stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CZR has a 52-week high of $49.65 and a 52-week low of $31.74.