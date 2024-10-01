Elon Musk Gets Bold Font Removed From X's Main Timeline Because Of 'Excessive' Use: 'My Eyes Are Bleeding'

Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that the bold font will be removed from X’s main timeline. This decision follows what Musk described as “immediate and excessive use” of the feature.

What Happened: Musk posted, “Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on 𝕏, it will be removed from view in the main timeline. You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding.”

The change will require users to click on post details to view bold text.

X rolled out text formatting and long posts months after being acquired by the billionaire. Subscribers of X Premium can now make posts with up to 10,000 characters, apart from using bold and italic text formatting.

Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on 𝕏, it will be removed from view in the main timeline.



You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2024

Why It Matters: The decision comes amid a series of significant changes and challenges for X. Recently, the platform published its first transparency report since Musk’s acquisition, revealing that it had suspended 5.3 million accounts and flagged 10.6 million posts for rule violations in the first half of the year.

Additionally, Musk has been vocal about his commitment to free speech on the platform, stating that X will adhere to the laws of each jurisdiction it operates in while championing open communication. This stance has sparked both support and criticism.

However, Musk's own posts on his social media platform have reportedly led to X bleeding users to rival platform Bluesky in the UK – a report states that X's active users have fallen from eight million to nearly 5.6 million in the past year.

