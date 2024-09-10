Elon Musk Says X Intends To Obey The Law In Each Jurisdiction, But If Free Speech Is Not Illegal Then 'What Are We Doing'

In a podcast appearance, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that X Corp., formerly Twitter, will respect the laws of each jurisdiction it operates in, while also championing free speech.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk was a guest on the All-in podcast, during which he was questioned about the fear and motivation behind the criticism of X’s open communication platform.

In the response, the tech mogul said that those who propagate false premises might fear public dialogue that could undermine their assertions.

He went on to add that X’s goal is to adhere to the laws of each country it operates in. If a certain type of content is deemed illegal in a particular jurisdiction, X will take necessary actions such as suspending the account or removing the content.

“But if speech is not illegal then what are we doing,” he asked, arguing that the path of censorship leads to a “bad place” and that the decision to change laws should be left to the people of a country.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come in the wake of a series of controversies surrounding the social media company he acquired for $44 billion in October 2022.

Last month, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice called for an immediate halt to the operations of X in the country, intensifying the ongoing dispute between the court and Musk.

According to a report by U.K.-based market research firm Kantar, Musk’s social media company is also expected to drastically reduce advertising expenditure in 2025.

This forecast follows concerns about the platform's association with contentious content, leading to many advertisers planning to reduce their spending on X in 2025.

