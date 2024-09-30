What's Going On With Trump Media & Technology Stock On Monday?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT stock, which prices Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s moves has continued upward momentum since Friday.

Last week, Trump met Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in Trump Tower, and the latter agreed to share details of his “victory plan” with the former.

Both of them expressed their solidarity over an end to the war that Russia initiated with its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the BBC reports.

Zelensky invited Trump to visit Ukraine, and Trump replied in the affirmative, per the BBC report. Trump said on his Truth Social account that if he loses the election, then the war will phase into WORLD WAR III.

It’s noteworthy that the U.S. impeached Trump in 2019 for allegedly pressurizing the Ukrainian president to dig out information against Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Also, Trump succeeded in offering a tough fight to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in Michigan and Wisconsin, and New York cites the latest polling numbers.

Trump’s pro-American campaign promised a manufacturing renaissance, higher tariffs on imported goods, ultra-low taxes and regulations for domestic producers, and more.

Despite the investor selloff on the expiry of the lockup deal, Trump Media stock has been up over 8% in the last five days.

Last week, Trump Media co-founders Andrew Litinsky and Wes Moss’s United Atlantic Ventures sold over seven million shares of Trump Media. Trump, who owns over 56% of Trump Media, maintained his plans not to sell his stake in the Truth Social parent.

Price Action: DJT stock is up 3.66% at $15.29 at the last check on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock