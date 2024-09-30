Why AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Stock Is Down 67% Today

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc UAVS shares are trading lower by 65.2% to 9 cents Monday afternoon after the company announced the pricing of a $6.5 million public offering of 26.9 million units at 24 cents per unit.

The offering includes 26.9 million units, each comprising of either a share of common stock or a pre-funded warrant, plus additional warrants (Series A and B) for further stock purchases.

The units are priced at 24 cents per share, with different exercise terms for the warrants.

The proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The transaction is expected to close around October 1.

Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.

Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems have lost 97.29% year to date. This compares to the average annual return of -83.51%, meaning the stock has underperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

UAVS has a 52-week high of $3.92 and a 52-week low of $0.07.