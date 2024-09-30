Why Are Airbnb Shares Trading Lower Today

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Airbnb Inc. ABNB shares are seeing downward pressure Monday, possibly stemming from Carnival Corporation’s CCL Q3 earnings report. While Carnival showed strong year-over-year growth in revenue and record operating income, its forth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance came in lower than expected. Here’s what you need to know.
Carnival's Q3 Earnings Recap:
- Adjusted EPS of $1.27 beat the consensus estimate of $1.16.
- Revenue of $7.90 billion grew 15.2% year-over-year, surpassing expectations of $7.83 billion.
- Operating income surged by 34% to $2.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose 25% to $2.8 billion.
- Outlook: Carnival's Q4 adjusted EPS guidance is 5 cents, significantly below estimates.
What Else:
- Analyst Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald’s Deepak Mathivanan reiterated an Underweight rating on Airbnb with a $94 price target.
- Rising Short Interest: Airbnb’s short interest has increased by 8.25% recently, now totaling 14.31 million shares sold short or 3.28% of its float.
ABNB Price Action: Airbnb shares were down 1.41%, trading at $126.44 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock.
Posted In: NewsMoverswhy it's moving
