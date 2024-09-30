What's Going On With Zhongchao Stock Today?

Zhongchao Inc. ZCMD shares are trading higher Monday as investors pile into China-based stocks following additional stimulus measures announced over the weekend.

The Details:

U.S.-traded Chinese stocks are rallying Monday as investors digest the new stimulus measures and large gains in China's markets. Stocks in China’s markets posted their largest single-day gains in 16 years on Monday on the back of the stimulus measures and ahead of a week-long market holiday beginning Tuesday.

Last week, China's central bank announced an intense package of stimulus measures including lower interest rates and additional liquidity for its banking system. The country then announced additional measures including lower mortgage rates and looser real estate purchase restrictions over the weekend.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 30 million Zhongchao shares have already changed hands in the session. The stock has a float of only 1.546 million shares.

ZCMD Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Zhongchao shares are up 56.1% at $2.10 at the time of publication Monday.

