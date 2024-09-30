Spotify Recovers After 3-Hour Outage Impacting Thousands of Users

Spotify Technology SA SPOT recovered from a close to three-hour-long outage on Sunday.

Over 40,000 users reported service disruption at 9:30 pm ET on Sunday, as per Downdetector.

Spotify acknowledged the issue and wrote on X, "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"

At 11:06 pm ET, Spotify said, "Everything's looking much better now!"

After the fix, some users still complained on X, and the company asked the users to reinstall or update the app.

Close to 62% of the users faced issues related to the app, with 26% facing audio streaming problems. 12% of users faced website issues.

Spotify's Total MAUs (Monthly Active Users) rose 14% to 626 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024. It reported 246 million Premium subscribers, adding 7 million, for the quarter. Ad-supported MAUs grew 15% to 393 million.

Spotify expects third-quarter revenue of $4.31 billion (4.0 billion euros) versus a consensus of $4.37 billion and total MAUs of 639 million.

Price action: SPOT stock is up 0.33% at $370.43 at the last check on Monday.

