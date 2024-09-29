'You Don't Feel Like You Ate A Brick': Joe Rogan And Chamath Palihapitiya On The Shocking Truth About America's Food Supply

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya issued a stark warning about the state of the American food supply, calling it "the most precarious it's ever been." The food supply was one of several topics covered on the episode with host Joe Rogan, including a discussion about the 2024 election.

What Happened: Palihapitiya, known for his candid takes on business and society, shared alarming insights from his personal experience with diet and nutrition, sparking a critical conversation on the country's health crisis.

During the podcast, Palihapitiya revealed that wearing a glucose monitor for 90 days changed his perception of supposedly healthy foods like quinoa and rice.

“The things that I thought were healthy for me, my body was like, this is radioactive,” Palihapitiya said, noting how these foods spiked his blood sugar.

He discovered that storing these foods in the fridge for 24 hours reduced their glycemic load—a tip few Americans know.

Why It's Important: The conversation shifted to a stark contrast between the food systems in Europe and the U.S. Palihapitiya explained how, despite not restricting himself, his health improved during his trips to Europe.

“When I’m back in the United States, I have to go back on lockdown,” Palihapitiya shared.

Despite eating similar foods, he saw negative effects on his body in the U.S., highlighting American food’s poor quality and additives.

Rogan agreed, adding that even foods like pizza feel different in Europe.

“Even when you eat pizza over there, you don’t feel like you ate a brick,” Rogan noted, pointing out the use of higher-quality ingredients and heirloom grains in European food versus the highly processed, enriched products common in the U.S.

Palihapitiya also touched on the broader systemic issues, mentioning how the U.S. food industry is rife with harmful additives and dyes banned in other countries.

"It's brutally hard to figure this out," he said, underscoring how difficult it is for Americans to eat healthy, especially in food deserts where only processed, fast foods are available.

The episode sparked widespread discussion online, with many viewers echoing concerns over the quality of the U.S. food system and its impact on public health.

