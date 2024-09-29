Here's How China's Missile Stockpile Expands, Threatening US Military Supremacy

In a development that could potentially disrupt global security, China’s missile arsenal is expanding at a rapid pace. The country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) now match the U.S. in numbers, indicating a significant threat.

What Happened: The Chinese Rocket Force has been doubling its missile stocks in recent years. Pentagon estimates suggest that China now possesses over 500 operational nuclear warheads, more than half of which are ICBMs.

According to a report by Business Insider, the Chinese missile arsenal includes the infamous anti-ship Dong-Feng 21 missile, also known as the “carrier killer,” which poses a significant threat to the US Navy’s fleet.

However, Navy Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello has expressed confidence in the ability of his ships and squadrons to counter any threat.

He told the outlet that he was confident his ships and squadrons could “operate these complex, contested domains and be lethal and survivable, and execute the mission regardless of what the threat is.”

China’s Rocket Force also boasts the intermediate-range ballistic missile Dong Feng-26, capable of striking US bases in Guam. This missile can be armed with nuclear or conventional warheads, making it a versatile threat.

China’s missile development has outpaced both the U.S. and Russia, particularly in the field of hypersonic weapons. The Dong Feng-17 ballistic missile, equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle, is a key component of China’s deterrent strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Despite China’s rapid missile arsenal expansion, the U.S. continues to develop its own defenses. Recently, the US partnered with Japan to develop a system to counter China’s hypersonic weapons.

China’s missile arsenal also includes short-range ballistic missiles like the DF-15, capable of striking Taiwan, and the Dong Feng-5, capable of carrying nuclear warheads to strike as far as the continental U.S. and Western Europe.

China’s most advanced ICBM, the Dong Feng-41, can reach the US and is designed for nuclear deterrence. Satellite images taken in 2021 showed over 100 new silos for nuclear missiles being built in China, indicating an expansion of its “silo-based force”.

Last Week, China test-fired an ICBM carrying a dummy warhead into the Pacific Ocean, likely as a show of force to the US and its allies.

Why It Matters: China’s rapid expansion of its missile arsenal is a clear indication of its growing military prowess. This development could potentially disrupt the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region and poses a significant threat to the U.S. and its allies.

The U.S., in response, has been developing its own defenses and has recently partnered with Japan to counter China’s hypersonic weapons. However, the speed at which China is increasing its missile stocks is a cause for concern.

