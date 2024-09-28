Vice President Harris Promises Tougher Border Security And Immigration Reform In Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris committed to signing a new version of a bipartisan Senate border security bill during a campaign event in Douglas, Arizona, on Friday.

What Happened: In her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in three years, Harris emphasized her intention to reinforce asylum restrictions that have helped reduce border crossings since May.

She stated, “It was the strongest border security bill we have seen in decades,” and blamed Trump for halting its progress, reported The Hill.

Harris also proposed a five-year re-entry ban for individuals crossing the border illegally and stricter penalties for repeat offenders. She pledged to enhance the asylum system and create a pathway to citizenship for long-term undocumented residents.

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes also spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of border security and the economic benefits of cross-border trade.

Why It Matters: Harris’s commitment to tougher border security and immigration reform comes at a crucial time.

In her first major interview as the Democratic nominee for president, Harris vowed to enforce stricter border policies and criticized her Republican rival, Donald Trump, for derailing a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Additionally, Harris has been defending her policy shifts on critical issues such as immigration, maintaining that her core values remain intact. In a recent interview, she dismissed Trump’s claims about her racial identity as the "same old, tired playbook."

Meanwhile, concerns are growing among Republicans about Trump’s campaign strategy against Harris. GOP donors and strategists are increasingly worried that his attacks on Harris have been ineffective and that his alignment with fringe politicians could hurt his chances in the 2024 presidential election.

