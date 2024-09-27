Setback For Xi Jinping's Military Ambitions? China's Newest Nuclear-Powered Submarine Reportedly Sank Earlier This Year, Says US Official

A senior U.S. defense official revealed on Thursday that China’s latest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank earlier this year. The incident reportedly occurred between May and June.

What Happened: The submarine, described as first-in-class, reportedly sank while docked at a pier. The cause of the sinking remains unclear, and it is not known if the vessel had nuclear fuel onboard at the time, the official stated, Reuters reported on Friday.

A spokesperson from the Chinese embassy in Washington informed Reuters they had no information to provide on the matter.

The U.S. official highlighted concerns about the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) internal accountability and oversight, noting that the incident raises questions about training standards and equipment quality within China’s defense industry.

James Char, a defense expert at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, commented that the mishap casts doubt on the survivability and safety standards of the PLA Navy’s advanced platforms.

See Also: Chinese Stocks Jump As Central Bank Unveils Major Stimulus To Spur Economy: ‘A Step In The Right Direction’

Satellite images from Planet Labs in June showed cranes at the Wuchang shipyard, where the submarine was docked. This incident comes amid China’s efforts to expand its military capabilities, including a recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch into the Pacific Ocean.

Why It Matters: This incident is significant as it comes at a time when China is aggressively expanding its military capabilities. In 2023, China launched its first fleet of nuclear-powered guided missile submarines, marking a significant step in its naval strength. This development follows Taiwan’s efforts to bolster its naval defenses against potential threats from Xi Jinping.

Recently, China tightened export controls on technologies with both military and civilian applications to enhance national security. This regulation, approved by the State Council, aims to safeguard national security amid global tensions.

China urged the U.S. to reconsider its nuclear stance following comments from a senior U.S. official about potentially increasing warheads.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock