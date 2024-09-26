Why Armada Hoffler Properties Shares Are Falling

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc AHH shares are trading lower by 8.39% to $10.87 during Thursday’s session after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 9 million shares of its stock for the total proceeds of approximately $94.5 million.

The offering is set to close on September 27, pending standard closing conditions. Additionally, the company has granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 1.35 million more shares.

Armada Hoffler plans to use the proceeds to repay loans on several properties and reduce its revolving credit facility, with any remaining funds allocated to general corporate purposes and working capital.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AHH has a 52-week high of $13.11 and a 52-week low of $9.81.