Mostly Chinese Americans Feel Team Biden Fails To Tackle Discrimination Amid Heightened Tension Between China And US: Survey

A majority of Chinese Americans believe Washington is not adequately addressing discrimination, as revealed by a survey.

What Happened: The survey, conducted by the non-profit Committee of 100 in collaboration with the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Centre, gathered data from 504 Chinese-American adults. It found that deteriorating U.S.-China relations are contributing to discrimination and hateful rhetoric faced by Chinese Americans, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

According to the report, respondents, especially younger and female individuals, are struggling with mental health issues due to racial discrimination. Sam Collitt, a research and data scientist with the committee, noted the significant percentage of responses related to mental health and the impact of U.S.-China relations on discrimination.

Moreover, the survey highlighted that nine in 10 Asian-Americans view the U.S.-China relationship negatively, and nearly two-thirds believe this affects how they are treated by others. The report also indicated that Chinese Americans are dissatisfied with the handling of violence against their communities, with over half criticizing federal elected officials.

See Also: Chinese Stocks Jump As Central Bank Unveils Major Stimulus To Spur Economy: ‘A Step In The Right Direction’

Additionally, the survey found that four in five Chinese-Americans are concerned about the language used by 2024 presidential candidates regarding China and U.S.-China relations, which they believe fosters prejudice against them. The Committee of 100 recommends greater investment in mental health services and more comprehensive data on hate crimes to address these issues.

Why It Matters: The survey results come amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China, which have been exacerbated by political rhetoric and policy decisions. For instance, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have clashed over China policy during the presidential debates. Harris criticized Trump’s tariff policies, labeling them a “Trump sales tax” that would impose a 20% tax on everyday goods, affecting middle-class families. Trump defended his tariffs, proposing additional duties of 60% to 100% on China .

Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale Law School and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, has criticized the U.S. for its increasingly hostile stance towards China. Roach warns that the bipartisan consensus in Washington to adopt a tough stance on China has led to an era of intense “Sinophobia,” which could have disastrous consequences.

Moreover, Chinese social media users have expressed skepticism about Harris’s chances in the upcoming elections, with many believing that Trump’s victory is a foregone conclusion. This sentiment has been fueled by a failed assassination attempt on Trump and President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the election race.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock