Stellantis Recalls Nearly 16K Fiat 124 Spider Roadster Vehicles In The US Over Improper Airbag Deployment Concerns

Chrysler parent Stellantis NV STLA is recalling 15,835 units of Fiat 124 Spider vehicles due to concerns of improper airbag deployment, U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

What Happened: The recall population involves model year 2017 to 2020 Fiat 124 Spider roadster vehicles. The airbags on the vehicle may deploy with excessive force in certain crashes due to an issue with the airbag control module, increasing the risk of injury to occupants, the regulator said.

The solution for the issue is currently unavailable. The company said in a notice to dealers that they will be notified once the solution is available, which is estimated to be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Why It Matters: The Fiat 124 Spider convertibles were manufactured by Japanese automaker Mazda for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). FCA merged with France’s PSA Group in early 2021 to create Stellantis.

Mazda first flagged the issue with the airbag deployment on Fiat 124 Spider vehicles to Stellantis in July. FCA stopped production of the roadster with the 2020 model year.

Photo courtesy: Stellantis