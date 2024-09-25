Bill And Hillary Clinton Champion Collective Action At Their Global Initiative, Woman's Center Led By Nobel Laureate Announced In Iraq

Former President Bill Clinton once again emphasized the importance of democratic institutions during the Clinton Global Initiative held in New York. The event, which saw participation from various global leaders and philanthropists, focused on collective action to address pressing community needs.

What Happened: Clinton urged attendees to address community needs through collective action. He stated, “Being here and making commitments to action can actually deliver real results to real people,” reported the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The event highlighted philanthropy’s role in addressing voter concerns and unveiled 175 new commitments under the theme “What’s Working.”

Among the commitments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture pledged over $466 million to enhance food security in 16 countries. Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasized partnerships with NGOs to ensure effective aid distribution. He told AP, “If you have people who are well fed, you're going to have less strife.”

Other notable commitments included trauma healing services in Gaza by the Center for Mind Body Medicine and a $500 million plan for women’s health research announced by Jill Biden.

Hillary Clinton also announced a women’s center in Iraq led by Nobel laureate Nadia Murad.

Attendees from over 80 countries engaged in discussions on climate and health. The event also spotlighted Welcome.US, a nonprofit connecting U.S. sponsors with refugees. Since its inception, the initiative has helped nearly 500,000 refugees.

Celebrity chef José Andrés highlighted the humanitarian efforts of World Central Kitchen, while exiled Belarusian activist Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, spoke on the global threat of dictatorship.

Why It Matters: The Clinton Global Initiative’s focus on democracy and collective action comes at a time when political divisions in the United States are stark.

Recently, Clinton criticized former President Donald Trump during the Democratic National Convention, highlighting the deep political rifts. Clinton’s remarks, such as “He mostly talks about himself,” underscore the ongoing debate about leadership and democratic values.

Additionally, Clinton’s recent comments on the NATO expansion and its impact on global security reflect his continued engagement in international affairs.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has also been vocal, recently comparing Melania Trump to “a little kid at a birthday party who doesn’t know anyone” in her latest book.

Image Via Shutterstock