What's Going On With ParaZero Technologies Stock?

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. PRZO shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a purchase order from a U.S.-based advanced air mobility company in the aerial vehicle industry.

The Details: ParaZero announced it received a $187,000 purchase order from a U.S.-based advanced air mobility (AAM) company in the aerial vehicle industry. The purchase order includes preparations for serial production, as well as the delivery of an initial batch of systems.

The order also represents the final step in fulfilling the comprehensive project requirements for the client, who has been closely working with the company to ensure the integration of ParaZero’s innovative drone safety technologies.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ParaZero shares are moving on heavy trading volume in Tuesday's extended trading session following the company's announcement.

PRZO Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, ParaZero Technologies shares are up 24.85% after-hours at 75 centers at the time of publication Tuesday.

