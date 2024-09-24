What's Going On With EV-Maker Mullen Automotive's Stock?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares continue to slide Tuesday despite corporate updates from CEO David Michery.

The Details:

Michery is featured in a video released Tuesday morning in which he states the company was compelled to do another reverse split to work towards regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule, and the current stock price does not represent the value of Mullen.

"Our group of companies, including Bollinger Motors and Mullen Advanced Energy Operations, continue to work towards meeting milestones and growing sales and I remain optimistic that the Company’s success will continue despite the challenges associated with our stock price,” said Michery.

Mullen effected a 1-for-100 reverse stock split on Sept. 17, and Mullen's stock is down nearly 50% since then. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Mullen shares are moving lower on heavy trading volume Tuesday with nearly 900,000 shares already traded in the session.

MULN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Mullen Automotive shares are down 110.2% at $5.26 at the time of publication Tuesday.

