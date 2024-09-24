Taiwan Claps Back After China Blames Taipei Backed Hackers For Cyberattacks: 'They Are The Real Originators'

In the latest development, Taiwan has strongly denied China’s accusations of Taiwanese-backed cyberattacks, calling them baseless and part of a disinformation campaign.

What Happened: Taiwan’s government officials have dismissed China’s accusations of Taiwanese hacking as false on Tuesday, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Beijing had claimed a Taiwan military-backed group named “Anonymous64” was responsible for cyberattacks on Chinese targets.

China’s national security ministry made these allegations on Monday, urging citizens to report “anti-propaganda sabotage” and even published photos of three Taiwanese individuals they claimed were involved. Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo responded by asserting that China is the primary source of global cyberattacks, targeting Taiwan and other democracies.

“China is the first country when it comes to daily cyber attacks, doing it against Taiwan and countries with similar democratic ideals. They are the real originators,” Koo stated.

He further emphasized that China’s accusations are baseless and will not deter Taiwan’s military from its duties.

Premier Cho Jung-tai also addressed the issue, accusing China of spreading disinformation to undermine Taiwan.

“We must respond forcefully to fake news accusations against us,” Cho said. Taiwan continues to reject China’s sovereignty claims, maintaining that only its people can determine the island’s future.

Why It Matters: The allegations from China come amid escalating tensions between the two nations. On Monday, Beijing’s top intelligence agency accused a group of Taiwanese hackers, allegedly backed by Taipei’s defense ministry, of targeting websites in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The group, known as "Anonymous64," is described as a "cyber army" supported by Taiwan's Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command (ICEFCOM). These accusations were made as cross-strait relations continued to deteriorate, especially after Lai Ching-te assumed leadership in Taiwan in May. Lai is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which leans towards independence, a stance that Beijing strongly opposes.

Additionally, the U.S. and Taiwan have been strengthening their cooperation to counteract Chinese influence. In September, a delegation of U.S. drone and anti-drone companies visited Taipei to discuss creating supply chains independent of China. This collaboration aims to mitigate risks associated with Chinese products that have dual civilian and military uses. Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated that this visit is an opportunity for Taiwan to integrate into U.S. supply chains and engage in co-production, helping Taiwan overcome export challenges due to its international status and pressure from China.

