Why Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Stock Is Down 20% Today

Innovative Eyewear Inc LUCY shares are trading lower by 19.0% to $8.73 during Monday’s session after the company announced the exercise of $2.6 million worth of warrants.

What Else: Innovative Eyewear has entered agreements for the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase 263,160 shares of common stock. The warrants, initially priced at $9.50 per share, will now be exercised at $9.875 per share.

The transaction, expected to close on September 24, should bring in approximately $2.6 million in gross proceeds, which will be used for working capital and corporate purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is serving as the placement agent for the deal. In return for the immediate cash exercise, the company will issue new unregistered Series E and F warrants for additional shares, with exercise prices of $9.50 per share, and expiration periods of five years (Series E) and eighteen months (Series F).

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LUCY has a 52-week high of $27.20 and a 52-week low of $3.26.