US Proposes Ban On Vehicles Equipped With Chinese Software As Team Biden Cracks Down On 'Foreign Adversaries' Threatening 'Privacy And Safety Of Americans On The Road'

The U.S. Commerce Department has proposed banning key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on American roads, citing national security concerns.

What Happened: The proposed regulation would effectively bar nearly all Chinese cars from entering the U.S. market. The Biden administration has expressed worries about data collection by Chinese companies on U.S. drivers and infrastructure through connected vehicles, Reuters reported on Monday.

The White House has ordered an investigation into potential dangers, including foreign manipulation of internet-connected and navigation systems in vehicles. The prohibitions would also prevent Chinese automakers from testing self-driving cars on U.S. roads.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo highlighted the risks, stating, “When foreign adversaries build software to make a vehicle that means it can be used for surveillance, can be remotely controlled, which threatens the privacy and safety of Americans on the road.”

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan added that the proposal would effectively ban all existing Chinese light-duty cars and trucks from the U.S. market, though Chinese automakers could seek specific authorizations for exemptions.

The proposal calls for software prohibitions to be effective in the 2027 model year, while the hardware ban would take effect in the 2030 model year or January 2029. The Commerce Department is allowing 30 days for public comment and aims to finalize the rules by Jan. 20.

Why It Matters: The proposed ban on Chinese vehicles comes amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Just last week, the Biden administration imposed steep tariffs on Chinese goods, including a 100% tax on electric vehicles made in China. The tariffs also cover Chinese solar panels, EV batteries, steel, aluminum, and other crucial minerals. This move aims to boost U.S. manufacturing and jobs, particularly in battleground states like Michigan, which is central to the American auto industry.

Additionally, former President Donald Trump has vowed to impose 200% tariffs on Chinese-made cars produced in Mexico, further intensifying the trade war rhetoric. Trump warned that if Kamala Harris wins the 2024 election, the U.S. auto industry could collapse within two to three years due to EV production moving to China.

On the other side, China has advised its automakers to keep advanced EV technology within the country, even as they expand factories abroad to avoid heavy tariffs. This strategy includes exporting knock-down kits for assembly at foreign plants, ensuring key components are still produced in China.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock