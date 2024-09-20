GM To Recall Nearly 450K Vehicles Over Inoperative Warning Lights On Loss Of Brake Fluid

General Motors GM is recalling nearly 450,000 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that the electronic brake control module software may not show a warning light when a loss of brake fluid occurs, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

What Happened: Loss of brake fluid reduces braking performance. Unless a warning light is issued, the vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said.

The recall population includes both trucks and SUVs: 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, and Escalade ESV.

As for a solution, the company will update the electronic brake control module software at no cost to the customer.

Why It Matters: Pickup trucks and SUVs are GM’s major sales segments in the U.S.

In the first half of 2024, the company sold 281,099 Chevrolet Silverado vehicles, including EVs, and 148,785 GMC Sierra vehicles.

The two truck models were the company’s top-selling models in the first half of 2024, followed by the Equinox SUV.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock