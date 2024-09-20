Rivian Introduces $100K Tri Max Variant Of R1S Electric SUV On Online Shop Which Can Go from 0-60 MPH In 3s

California-based EV startup Rivian Automotive RIVN has added the “Tri Max” version of its R1S SUV, priced at about $100,000, to its online shop.

What Happened: “R1S Tri is here to elevate every adventure,” the company wrote in a post on social media platform X. The R1S Ascend Tri Max is a pricier version of the R1S SUV which starts at $105,900. The cheapest variant of the R1S SUV, in comparison, starts at $75,900.

Unlike the cheaper dual-motor variants of the vehicle, the Tri Max variant can touch 60 mph from rest in less than 3 seconds, thanks to the two motors in the rear and one in front. The vehicle can deliver 850 hp power and an estimated range of 371 miles.

R1S Tri is here to elevate every adventure. Built for the wild and proves rugged doesn't have to mean roughing it.



Get first access to Storm Blue exterior: https://t.co/KFLZhYaUdO pic.twitter.com/fohksjV1E0 — Rivian (@Rivian) September 20, 2024

Why It Matters: Rivian is yet to add the Tri Max variant of its R1T truck to its inventory. The R1T Tri Max variant starts at $99,990, significantly higher priced than the cheapest variant which starts at just $69,900.

Rivian currently makes only the R1T and the R1S. Its R2 SUV, priced at around $45,000, is slated to start production in the first half of 2026.

