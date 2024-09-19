Kamala Harris Underlines Her Support For Second Amendment, Dismisses False Dichotomy Of Gun Control Debate: Jokes To Oprah: 'If Somebody Breaks In My House They Getting Shot'

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has expressed her support for both the Second Amendment and assault weapon bans.

What Happened: On Thursday, in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey during a live-streamed “Unite for America” event in Michigan, Harris discussed various topics, including gun violence.

She criticized the false dichotomy often presented in the gun control debate. She stated that the issue of gun violence has been framed as a false choice, suggesting that individuals are either in favor of the Second Amendment or want to take everyone’s guns away.

“I am in favor of the Second Amendment, and I am in favor of assault weapons bans, universal background checks, Red Flag laws,” Harris said.

When Winfrey brought up the fact that Harris is a gun owner, she responded with a joke, “If somebody breaks in my house they getting shot.”

She quickly followed up with an apology amid a laugh, stating she “probably shouldn’t have said that,” and her staff will have to deal with it later.

Why It Matters: Harris’s comments come at a time when gun violence is a pressing issue in the U.S.

There have been at least 49 school shootings in the U.S. as of Sept. 13, according to CNN. The incidents left 24 people dead and at least 65 other victims injured.

The Washington Post reports that over the past 25 years, since 1999, there have been 417 school shootings in the U.S., affecting more than 383,000 students who have experienced gun violence on school grounds.

The AR-15, dubbed “America’s Rifle” by the National Rifle Association or NRA, is one of the most commonly owned firearms for U.S. civilians. It has also become emblematic in the debate over gun laws.

The NRA did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments on Harris’s statement.

The weapon was used to shoot Donald Trump at a rally on July 13. It has also been used in 10 of the 17 most deadly mass shootings since 2012.

Earlier this year, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis in a 39-page advisory. He highlighted the significant physical and mental toll of gun violence on communities nationwide.

