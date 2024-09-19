Elon Musk's X Manages To Dodge Brazil Ban With Software Update, Court Wants An Explanation

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, had managed to temporarily bypass a ban in Brazil with the help of an automatic update of its software.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers, or ABRINT, said that X has modified its structure to use IP addresses associated with Cloudflare.

This alteration has made it difficult to block X in Brazil.

According to ABRINT, the new IP addresses used by X are shared with other legitimate services, including banks and large internet platforms "making it impossible to block an IP without affecting other services."

In a statement to Bloomberg, the social media platform said that the restored access was "inadvertent and temporary," in Brazil. This happened after the company switched network providers following the ban.

"While we expect the platform to be inaccessible again in Brazil soon, we continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil," the X spokesperson said.

Why It Matters: The ban on X was ordered by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after the tech mogul refused to appoint a legal representative in the country.

According to local media in Brazil, following the restored access, the court has asked Brazil’s telecoms regulator, Anatel, to explain the unauthorized access of X, the report noted

Previously, it was reported that the ban on X could impact Musk's other ventures including SpaceX and Tesla.

Last week, it was reported that the Brazilian Supreme Court has lifted the freeze on Starlink and X’s finances after the tech mogul paid $3.3 million in fines.

