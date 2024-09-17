Mohamed El-Erian Warns Markets Have Gone Too Far In Pricing Fed As 'Single Mandate' Central Bank, Highlights Potential Disappointment Awaiting Investors Looking Forward To Rate Cut

Ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate decision, Mohamed El-Erian has highlighted concerns about the potential for disappointing interest rate cuts due to the Fed’s focus on employment.

What Happened: El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, highlighted concerns over the Federal Reserve’s focus on “maximum employment” potentially leading to underwhelming interest rate cuts.

El-Erian shared an article on X from The Economist titled “The Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts may disappoint investors,” emphasizing that markets might have overestimated the Fed’s commitment to its employment mandate.

El-Erian noted, “The concern for markets is that they have gone too far in pricing the Fed as a single mandate central bank.”

The article suggested that Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still surprise investors with a hawkish stance. The Fed’s rate-setting committee is expected to announce a rate cut on Wednesday, with market pricing indicating a 40% chance of a 0.25 percentage point cut and a 60% chance of a 0.5 percentage point cut.

Investors have been eagerly awaiting a reversal in the Fed’s interest rate policy after a series of rapid rate hikes over the past two and a half years.

Why It Matters: The context around the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision is crucial. Recent economic data has shown mixed signals, complicating the Fed’s decision-making process.

On Tuesday, U.S. retail sales for August rose by 0.1%, more than expected, suggesting resilient consumer spending.

Additionally, economist Quincy Krosby emphasized that the Fed must balance the impact of rate cuts on workers, noting that a smaller cut might offer more flexibility if inflation remains elevated.

Moreover, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has argued that even a 50-basis-point cut would leave rates elevated. Meanwhile, economist Peter Schiff has warned that upcoming rate cuts might not lower borrowing costs, predicting rising mortgage rates and a potential dollar collapse.

